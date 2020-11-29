Hrithik Roshan Shares Last Glimpse of Beard Before Shaving it Off

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a last glimpse of his beard before shaving it off, and sent his fans in a state of excitement. The actor shared a selfie featuring a tight close-up of his face. He looked straight into the camera in an intense manner, giving a glimpse of his grey and green eyes.

"Before the beard goes," he wrote with the picture, in which he posed shirtless.

The post delighted his fans, with many fans requesting him to not shave his beard. One user commented, "Nooooa, while another wrote, "Your selfies are no less than a photoshoot."

Some were excited to see the transformation and complimented the actor on his good looks. One user wrote: "Closeup of the year."

"CONGRATS .....2nd MOST HANDSOME MAN IN THE WORLD," shared one user, while one wrote: "You're handsome both with & without a beard."

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand's War.

"The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! Filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues. And virtues is what one needs to become the best version of oneself . That in itself is my overall mission in life. Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling and technology are constantly evolving - there is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career," he told IANS in an interview earlier.