Hug Day 2022: Unique Ideas to Celebrate the Sixth Day of Valentine's Week

Hug Day 2022: Valentine’s Week began on February 7, with Rose Day. Hug Day falls on the sixth day of Valentine’s week, on February 12. On this day, couples and loved ones embrace and comfort each other with the simple act of hugging. Hugs help us feel loved and protected and energise us in dark times. Below, we suggest some unique ideas to celebrate Hug Day this year.

Bear Hugs

Wrap your loved ones in a tight embrace. The warmest of hugs show the depth of your feelings. They also represent the level of one’s happiness within. So hug as much as you can!

Surprise Gift

Surprise gifts are great fun. The gift can, of course, be a pair of Hugging Teddy soft toys for one’s lady love. A warm hug itself can be a gift, especially if the couple is meeting after some time.

Cushion or pillow gift

Research suggests that going to sleep while cuddling with our loved ones helps relax us and makes us sleep better. There are, however, times when the partner is away. A pillow or cushion can become a temporary replacement for the absent spouse.

Bring home a pet

Hugs aren’t for humans only. Animals need love and hugs too. In India, one finds many starving or sick animals on the streets. Look after and feed them or better adopt one instead. The greatest love is the selfless one.

Short trips

It can be a trip to a place your partner wants to go or would love to visit. It could also be a dining out experience.

Hug more often

Hugging helps us feel attached to our loved ones. Oxytocin also counters the effects of the stress hormone cortisol and helps us relax. During hugging, the pressure exerted on our breastbone or sternum stimulates our thymus gland. The thymus gland helps in the development and maintenance of our immune system. Hence, we should avoid stressful situations and hug more.

