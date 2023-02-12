CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Hug Day 2023: Unique Ideas to Make This Day of Valentine's Week Memorable For Your Partner

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 06:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Hugs are a sign of affection, warmth, and belongingness. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Happy Hug Day 2023: When words are inadequate to describe an emotion or challenging circumstance, hugs send a nice message to your loved ones

HAPPY HUG DAY 2023: People are gearing up to spend Hug Day with their special someone as Valentine’s Week draws to a close. Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. It is one of the most anticipated days before Valentine’s Day. Hugs are a sign of affection, warmth, and belongingness.

When words are inadequate to describe an emotion or challenging circumstance, hugs send a nice message to your loved ones. After all, nothing soothes emotional rifts, concerns, or future anxiety like a warm hug. Therefore, you do not need to go overboard to celebrate the day, little gestures can go a long way.

Hug Day 2023: How To Make It Memorable

  1. Take Them To Spa Retreat
    The best surprise one could give their beloved is to arrange a spa day so they can relax and spend time with you. A spa day would be a good opportunity to spend quality time with your partner in addition to being a lovely, calming, and tranquil approach to removing anxieties. Your partner will surely appreciate this after hustling the entire week.
  2. Let Good food Do The Magic
    Good food often feels like a warm hug. You and your partner should indulge in street food. Indian street dishes come in a range to suit everyone’s tastes, from those who enjoy spice to those who have a sweet tooth. You can therefore take your loved ones to enjoy some street treats, or you can also try and cook for them. Prepare a dinner for your loved one while decorating the area.
  3. Gift Flowers
    You might also try some old tried and tested ways. You can give your lover a lovely flower bouquet on Hug Day. This could include tulips, carnations, roses, lilies, orchids, or whatever they are fond of. Additionally, pillows and cushions are not only luxurious in nature, but they can also express a variety of intense emotions to your loved ones. This will undoubtedly give your lover the impression that you are always by their side.
  4. A Green Gift
    Giving your loved ones a plant can help you improve your relationship. Plants will not only assist you in protecting the environment, but they will also enhance the beauty of your home. Taking care of a plant teaches responsibility, and nothing compares to the joy of watching it blossom before your eyes. Lastly, don’t forget to give your partner a tight hug.

