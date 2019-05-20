English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Huma Qureshi Finds Game of Thrones Edge in Her Cannes Red Carpet Look
Huma Qureshi flaunted an elaborate creation at 2019 Cannes Film Festival by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose.
Huma Qureshi flaunted an elaborate creation at 2019 Cannes Film Festival by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose.
Loading...
Actress Huma Qureshi could only think of "Game Of Thrones" as she dressed up in a grey detailed ensemble for the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.
She flaunted an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose, which is celebrating moments of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously.
Of her look, Huma said in a statement to IANS: "It is a very edgy meets classical thing, so I think a 'Game of Thrones' would be a classic reference. Gaurav Gupta made this beautiful outfit and he literally made it in four days and my stylist had to carry it in her hands to Cannes.
"It's one of those beautifully crafted outfits which looks massive and grand, but it's actually quite a delicate piece. The hair and make-up is a beautiful, classic and romantic look."
Huma walked in the gown with structured waves for the screening of "A Hidden Life of Terrence Malik".
Actress Diana Penty also dolled up for the screening of the same film. And she chose a very different look. She wore a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown in peach and de Grisonogo Jewelry.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more.
She flaunted an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose, which is celebrating moments of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously.
Of her look, Huma said in a statement to IANS: "It is a very edgy meets classical thing, so I think a 'Game of Thrones' would be a classic reference. Gaurav Gupta made this beautiful outfit and he literally made it in four days and my stylist had to carry it in her hands to Cannes.
"It's one of those beautifully crafted outfits which looks massive and grand, but it's actually quite a delicate piece. The hair and make-up is a beautiful, classic and romantic look."
Huma walked in the gown with structured waves for the screening of "A Hidden Life of Terrence Malik".
Actress Diana Penty also dolled up for the screening of the same film. And she chose a very different look. She wore a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown in peach and de Grisonogo Jewelry.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
- People are Trying Snapchat Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and the Results are Adorable
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results