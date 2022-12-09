Huma Qureshi Is A Mood In Indian Outfits And Here Is Proof

Trust Huma Qureshi to rock any Indian attire with elegance and grace. Her choice of outfits reflects her sense of impeccable styling. She owns her fashion game like a queen and always dishes out ultra-glamorous vibes whenever she makes a public appearance. Recently, the stylish diva uploaded a post from a photo shoot in a printed saree and the outcome is sure to drive your mid-week blues away.

Huma Qureshi uploaded a slew of photos yesterday on her Instagram account. The photos featured the gorgeous diva draped in a beautiful chiffon saree with white, pink and orange prints. She paired the saree with a matching blouse that featured a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. She accessorized herself with golden hoops and a dainty necklace. For her glam look, she chose to keep the makeup minimum by opting for flawless and radiant skin, nude eyeshadow, black kohl, and nude lipstick.

Check out her look here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Here are four more times the actress oozed with grace in Indian wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Playing muse for fashion designer house Gazal Gupta Couture, Huma Qureshi’s styling brought a vintage vibe to her look. Her pastel pink saree features intricate flower details and sequin embroidery. She teamed the blush pink drape with a matching blouse and a sheer cape adorned with shell work. For accessories, she opted for a pair of earrings and a ring. She chose retro curls adorned with roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma graced an award show in a stunning yet simple black saree and a full-sleeved black blouse. The saree is from the shelves of JJ Valaya designer. It featured black and white prints and a floral embroidery border. For accessories, Huma wore oxidised earrings, metal rings and juttis. For the makeup, she opted for a nude palette and sported her hair in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

In this look, Huma Qureshi slipped into a stunning white kurti featuring floral prints and teamed it with matching wide-legged pants and an embellished dupatta with a scallop design. She wore silver jhumkis and rings, and subtle makeup with pink shimmery eyes, blushed cheeks and bright pink lips. She even sported blingy nails to elevate her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Many have sported the traditional lehenga, but none like Huma Qureshi. She added an oomph factor to the ensemble. She opted for a gorgeous white flowy lehenga with a silver embellished blouse and a bright yellow dupatta that added a festive mood to the outfit. Huma sported subtle shimmery eyes, tinted cheeks, pink lips and beaming highlighter. She wore statement earrings, bangles and juttis to round off her look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here