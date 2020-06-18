Huma Qureshi Pens Strong Note to Share Insight on Mental Health and Depression

Huma Qureshi, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share significant understanding and awareness around mental illness. In the long note, she penned, Huma voiced her outlook on the conduct of media and media handlers. To prevent any further spark and elaborate discussion, she shared a link to WHO's guidelines regarding issues of suicide.

Speaking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she said: “Whether anyone knew him or not, there is no escaping that this has shaken all of us up…”

She further slammed all those who are busy floating their theories and statements post Rajput’s demise and asked who gave them the right to do so.

Reacting to the images and videos of the late actor and his bereaved family circulated across social media, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress pleaded the media outlets not to splash sensitive visuals of her family in case anything happened to her.

Huma highlighted that depression can affect anyone and it is important to have 'real conversations'.

She wrote alongside the post, “Guys , If you can’t say or do anything positive then please stop spreading hate and speculation on social media !! The world has enough pain already.We are sorry #Sushant for this circus and to his family and loved ones all I can say are the inadequate words - We are sorry for your loss (sic.)”

On Sunday, June 14, Sushant passed away at the age of 34 after hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai. The cops have not recovered any suicide note but reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression. His last rites were performed on Monday. His untimely demise has created a void in the industry.

