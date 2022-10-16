Huma Qureshi To Turn Muse For National Award-Winning Fashion Designer Nachiket Barve | Exclusive

National award winner Nachiket Barve returns to FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to celebrate his work on the runway through his collection Ephemera. And joining him in this celebration is none other than talented actor Huma Qureshi.

Huma who is acting in the film Double XL, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, will sashay the ramp as Nachiket’s muse. Nachiket has always celebrated all body types in his collection and this time too he has designed clothes to reach out to a wider audience. The runway is all set to come alive with a collection that echoes a sense of vitality, exuberance, and lightness.

When asked why he chose Huma to be his music for this collection, he says, “I asked myself who do I want on that runway? I want somebody who’s lived life a little. Real women who can say like “Hey I can wear Nachiket Barve and I don’t need to go on a lemon juice diet for three weeks necessarily.”

Elated to have Huma walk for his show on Sunday at the Jio World Convention Centre, Nachiket says, “I have dressed her for years and this is the first time she is walking for me. She is a great representation of someone who is talented, who is vivacious, who carries herself with aplomb. And unapologetically so. And whether she has lost weight for a film or put on weight for a film, she is her own confident self and that really appeals to me. So, it is lovely to have someone who represents a wide array of women.”

Nachiket who recently was conferred with the National Award for costume design for the movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, is of the opinion that film and fashion together play an important role in reaching to a larger audience. When asked about the reason behind collaborating with a celebrity, Nachiket expresses, “As a creative personality and as somebody who loves to make clothes, the idea is to make these clothes accessible and available to the widest kind of audience one can. And in a country like ours…I mean films play such an important part of being a part of that dialogue and that context.”

