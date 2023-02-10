Huma Qureshi’s Dazzling Look in a Sheer Saree Is an Absolute Wedding Season Must-Have

Huma Qureshi, an actress, is renowned for having exquisite taste. She knows how to have fun in fashionable dresses and easily balances professionalism and style in her pantsuits. She gives people fashion inspiration by modelling gorgeous looks that are perfect for any occasion. With her most recent picture session, she set the bar for fashion yet again. For upcoming weddings, the actress is seen wearing a stunning black sheer saree and sleeveless blouse, giving all the ladies a stunning look.

Check out Huma’s post right here:

The actress treated her fans to a midweek treat on Wednesday by posting one of her stunning photos to Instagram with the caption “Black swan." In the photo, Huma is seen displaying her six yards of beauty and looking stunning. Don’t forget to borrow the star’s flair when styling sheer sarees.

To see all of her glam photos, scroll down:

The six yards Huma is wearing are made of transparent fabric and have black and gold hues. The saree has a complex design of golden sequins, feathery borders, and meticulous applique work. She classically dressed her stunning outfit, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders, and it came from the racks of renowned designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The actress wore a black, sleeveless tube blouse with a sweetheart neckline with her saree. Her blouse complimented her voluminous work saree well. In the end, Huma decided to accessorise her glam outfit with statement golden pearl drop earrings, silver diamond rings, and a medium-sized golden bag with tassels. The glam picks were completed by dark kohled smokey eyes with pink glittering eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy complexion, glossy peach lip colour, mascara on the lashes, and precise contouring. She had her hair neatly bunched with help from hair stylist Rakshanda Irani.

Huma posed elegantly for the camera while wearing a black saree. As the wedding season approaches, Huma’s outfit is the ideal model for your bestie’s cocktail party. Choose a sheer, shimmering saree, style it like a diva, and you’ll be all set to turn heads.

