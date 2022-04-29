Huma Qureshi's Gold Pantsuit Takes Over Instagram, Guess the Price

Huma Qureshi loves experimenting with her looks. She loves adding colours to her OOTDs. Be it an ethnic attire or a glam look, she surely knows how to pull it with grace and elegance. Recently, the actress dropped some “gold-dusted" pictures of herself and left fans amazed with her mesmerising boss lady look.

Recently, Huma posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle donning a classy gold pantsuit. The outfit, which is from the shelves of designer Puneet Kapoor, made Huma look like a star. To subtle down the bling, she chose to sport a white top underneath the coat. Huma’s look was all about glam as she accessorised the attire with a diamond necklace, earrings and rings from the luxury jewelry brand Bling Sutra. Huma selected a pair of Stella McCartney’s metallic gold pumps to complete her look. These beautiful pumps have high-cut vamps, pointed toes and four-inch covered heels.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress styled her hair in a beachy wave. The look was assembled by celebrity fashion stylist brand, Who Wore What When. Giving a quirky caption to her post, Huma wrote, “Star Dust-ed? Or Sun Kissed?”

According to the official website of Puneet Kapoor Label, the pantsuit costs Rs 13,000. The expensive glittery look of the actress received lots of laud on social media. Fans showered Huma with love and compliments. While one of the fans called her “golden queen”, another one wrote, “Gold dusted.”

This isn’t the first time Huma is making heads turn with her astonishing style. Earlier, the actress turned into a diva for a perfect white summer look. With no make-up and hair tied in a bun, she raised the temperature on Instagram with her sexy picture.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi is all set to entertain the audience with her performance in the biopic of the celebrity chef, Tarla Dalal. The film titled ‘Tarla’ will be jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The film will be directed by Piyush Gupta.

