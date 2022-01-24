Human Brain Also Updates Itself Much Like Social Media Feeds, Says New Study

A human brain continuously uploads rich visual stimuli, the reason why we see old images instead of the latest ones in real-time, says a new study. Scientists from the University of California Berkeley researched to obtain information about the formation of continuous harmony of the pictures in our brain and its stability.

David Whitney, professor of psychology, neuroscience and vision science at UC Berkeley and senior author of this study, said that if our brain starts updating in real-time, this world will be shadow, light and movement. There will always be a feeling of hallucination from the point of view of ups and downs. The study has been published in the journal Science Advances.

What do experts say?

David, the lead author of this study and assistant professor of psychology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and a postdoctoral fellow in Whitney’s lab at UC Berkeley., said that our brain is like a time machine. It keeps on sending us back in time. It’s like we have an app that consolidates our visual input into an impression every 15 seconds so that we can handle everyday life.

How was the study done?

Researchers experimented with this based on the same mechanism by which people do not understand the difference between the actor and double stunt performer in cinema. About 100 participants were included in the research. They were shown videos in a time-lapse of 30 seconds, changing faces based on their age and gender.

Images in the video didn’t show hair on the head or face, but only the eyes, nose, chin, mouth and throat to give them some guesswork. When they were asked to recognize the faces, most participants captured the same frame they had seen halfway through the video. This “frame-based recognition" was used by Witney in his experiment to guess who had been filmed and what their facial features looked like. According to him, this could be said that our brains work late at night.

