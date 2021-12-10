Human Rights Day 2021: What Are The 10 Basic Human Rights One Must Know?

Human Rights Day is observed by the International community on December 10 every year. It commemorates the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The Declaration is not a binding document but it has inspired more than 60 human rights instruments that constitute the international standard of Human Rights. The UN Declaration of Human Rights set fundamental rights to which all of us are entitled. Here are the 10 basic human rights every individual must know.

The Right to Life

Every individual has the right to live, which means it is the government’s responsibility to protect human rights and safeguard human life.

The Right to Freedom from Torture

This right means no individual should be subject to torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

The Right to equal treatment

Irrespective of their colour, caste, religion, gender, every individual must be treated the same and this right reminds them of it.

Also read: Human Rights Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Significance

The Right to privacy

This right protects citizens from government or corporate overreach and surveillance.

The Right to asylum

The right to asylum is an old right dated back to ancient times when churches were allowed to protect anyone including criminals who sought refuge in a church.

The Right to marry

Every individual of legal age has the right to choose their life partners and marry them to start a family.

The Right to freedom of thought, opinion and expression

Every person has the right to hold opinions, follow a religion they want and change their beliefs.

The Right to work

This right encompasses a variety of work-related concerns, which means everyone has the right to work but also has the right to work in favourable conditions.

The Right to education

The right to education gives one the right to get educated. The UDHR states that education must be free till elementary school.

The Right to social services

The right to social services ensure that an individual has a certain standard of living. This includes clothing, housing, food, water, medical care and security.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.