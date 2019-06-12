English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Humans Swallowing Plastic Equivalent to One Credit Card Per Week: Study
Plastic has negative effects on human health. Leakage of plastic into our environment and food chain has not only degraded the health of human beings but also is a major threat to wildlife.
Image : Reuters
Loading...
Humans may be inadvertently consuming approximately five grammes of plastic every week — the equivalent weight of a credit card — from various sources, a study warns.
The research, by University of Newcastle in Australia, suggests that people are consuming about 2,000 tiny pieces of plastic every week -- amounting to about 21 grammes a month, just over 250 grammes a year.
The study, commissioned by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is the first to combine data from over 50 studies on the ingestion of microplastics by people. The findings highlight the urgent need to address the plastic menace so that it does not pollute ecosystems in the first place.
"These findings must serve as a wake-up call to governments. Not only are plastics polluting our oceans and waterways and killing marine life -- it's in all of us and we can't escape consuming plastics," said Marco Lambertini, WWF International Director General.
"While research is investigating potential negative effects of plastic on human health, we are all clear that this is a worldwide problem that can only be solved by addressing the root cause of plastic pollution," Lambertini said."If we don't want plastic in our bodies, we need to stop the millions of tons of plastic that continue leaking into nature every year," he said.
The study demonstrated a wide range of ingestion patterns. While being mindful of the limitations of this evolving field of research, initial findings point towards a global average ingestion rate of plastic by humans of approximately five grammes per week.
The single largest source of plastic ingestion is through water, both bottled and tap, all over the world. Large regional variations are reflected again, with twice as much plastic found in the US or India than in European or Indonesian water.
Of the consumables studied, those with the highest recorded plastic levels include shellfish, beer and salt. The findings demonstrate that the problem of plastic pollution is a universal one and directly affecting people. Leakage of plastic into our environment and food chain has been met so far with an inadequate global response by governments.
"While the awareness of microplastics and their impact on the environment is increasing, this study has helped to provide an accurate calculation of ingestion rates for the first time," said Thava Palanisami, a microplastics researcher at the University of Newcastle.
"Developing a method for transforming counts of microplastic particles into masses will help determine the potential toxicological risks for humans moving forward," Palanisami said.
Ingestion is just one aspect of a much wider plastics crisis. Plastic pollution is a major threat to wildlife, not only through microplastic ingestion but via entanglement and habitat destruction.
Plastic pollution also has damaging economic consequences, with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimating its annual economic impact on the ocean economy at USD 8 billion.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The research, by University of Newcastle in Australia, suggests that people are consuming about 2,000 tiny pieces of plastic every week -- amounting to about 21 grammes a month, just over 250 grammes a year.
The study, commissioned by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is the first to combine data from over 50 studies on the ingestion of microplastics by people. The findings highlight the urgent need to address the plastic menace so that it does not pollute ecosystems in the first place.
"These findings must serve as a wake-up call to governments. Not only are plastics polluting our oceans and waterways and killing marine life -- it's in all of us and we can't escape consuming plastics," said Marco Lambertini, WWF International Director General.
"While research is investigating potential negative effects of plastic on human health, we are all clear that this is a worldwide problem that can only be solved by addressing the root cause of plastic pollution," Lambertini said."If we don't want plastic in our bodies, we need to stop the millions of tons of plastic that continue leaking into nature every year," he said.
The study demonstrated a wide range of ingestion patterns. While being mindful of the limitations of this evolving field of research, initial findings point towards a global average ingestion rate of plastic by humans of approximately five grammes per week.
The single largest source of plastic ingestion is through water, both bottled and tap, all over the world. Large regional variations are reflected again, with twice as much plastic found in the US or India than in European or Indonesian water.
Of the consumables studied, those with the highest recorded plastic levels include shellfish, beer and salt. The findings demonstrate that the problem of plastic pollution is a universal one and directly affecting people. Leakage of plastic into our environment and food chain has been met so far with an inadequate global response by governments.
"While the awareness of microplastics and their impact on the environment is increasing, this study has helped to provide an accurate calculation of ingestion rates for the first time," said Thava Palanisami, a microplastics researcher at the University of Newcastle.
"Developing a method for transforming counts of microplastic particles into masses will help determine the potential toxicological risks for humans moving forward," Palanisami said.
Ingestion is just one aspect of a much wider plastics crisis. Plastic pollution is a major threat to wildlife, not only through microplastic ingestion but via entanglement and habitat destruction.
Plastic pollution also has damaging economic consequences, with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimating its annual economic impact on the ocean economy at USD 8 billion.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | We Put Men on the Moon, Why Can't We Have Reserve Days: Rhodes
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results