Hyderabad Floods: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Other Stars Donate Funds for Relief Efforts

The flood situation in the southern state of Telangana is unprecedented in recent times. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area recorded 31 cm rain in a single day for the first time since 1916. The heavy downpour has resulted in inundation of several areas and led to the deaths of 70 people so far following two spells of heavy downpour in Hyderabad last week.

Even though heavy rains continue to batter the IT hub, prominent celebrities from Tollywood have come forward to help with financial contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). While Nandamuri Balakrishna and Akkineni Nagarjuna initiated the move by donating Rs 50 lakh each, others followed the act soon after.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each. The Megastar in his tweet said that the unprecedented rains in Hyderabad has caused massive devastation and even led to the loss of lives. He urged others to come forward and help those in need.

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

Mahesh Babu said his donation of Rs 1 crore is to "stand by" Hyderabad during such difficult times. He requested others in society to come forward and donate to the noble cause. He appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for going out of their way to help the affected families.

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Junior NTR too pledged Rs 50 lakh as a contribution to the relief fund. In a tweet, the actor said, many have been in ‘devastated by the rains and floods’ in Hyderabad. ‘Let us all chip in and rebuild Hyderabad,’ he added.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda, announcing his Rs 10 lakh donation urged those in position to contribute to the CMRF, just like him.

We came together for Kerala We came together for ChennaiWe came together for the ArmyWe came together in huge numbers for each other during CoronaThis time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

‘Bahubali’ star Prabhas contributed Rs 1.5 crore to the relief fund. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas donated Rs 10 lakh to help flood victims. Directors Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar also came forward to do their bit by donating Rs 5 lakh each.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore for the flood-hit people in low-lying areas.