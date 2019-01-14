Hyderabad to Host The Indian Luxury Expo in February

The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE) 2019 edition, which will bring together 50 luxury brands across 20 lifestyle segments, will be held here on February 2 and 3.The expo will bring brands like Aston Martin, BMW, Wilson Audio, Jaipur Watch Co, Forevermark Diamonds, Suzuki Hayabusa, Amrapali, Arttdinox, Jet Airways and HandPainted Stories under one roof at Taj Krishna.TILE will include sessions with 30 notable speakers from the luxury and entertainment industries, fashion shows and theatrical performance by Taher Ali Baig and one stand-up comedy show, apart from other features.Karan Bhangay, Founder, TILE, has described it as a unique platform in India bringing the best in luxury to the Indian audience."In the past six years, we were able to reach thousands of affluent individuals across such a broad geographical range of 10 Indian cities. Our inspiration for the Hyderabad edition is Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Siddiqi, and tales of his enormous wealth making him the richest Nizam of Hyderabad, who was also mentioned as the world's richest man by Time in 1937," Bhangay said in a statement.The event is being curated by The Global Luxury Group.