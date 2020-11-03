What is Hyperpigmentation of the Skin and How to Reverse it

Hyperpigmentation is a condition in which certain areas of the skin become darker than the normal skin tone of the person. It can affect small or large areas of the skin or the whole body of a person. It can occur in anyone, despite the original tone of their skin.

The condition most commonly occurs due to overproduction of melanin, the natural pigment in the skin. However, it can also occur due to inflammation caused due to conditions like acne or burns.

Here is all you need to know about hyperpigmentation.

Types and causes of hyperpigmentation

Depending on the underlying cause, hyperpigmentation is of the following types:

Liver spots: Also called sun spots, liver spots have nothing to do with the liver. They occur due to excessive exposure to the sun and the resulting skin damage. Liver spots are painless, appear flat and brownish in appearance and are usually seen on the shoulders, forearms, forehead and face.

Also called sun spots, liver spots have nothing to do with the liver. They occur due to excessive exposure to the sun and the resulting skin damage. Liver spots are painless, appear flat and brownish in appearance and are usually seen on the shoulders, forearms, forehead and face. Melasma: Melasma is yet another type of hyperpigmentation wherein a person has greyish to brown spots, usually on the forehead but they can occur on the cheeks, chin, bridge of the nose and above the upper lip. The condition is much more common in women than men and can occur due to excessive sun exposure, hormonal changes or as a side effect of skincare products.

Melasma is yet another type of hyperpigmentation wherein a person has greyish to brown spots, usually on the forehead but they can occur on the cheeks, chin, bridge of the nose and above the upper lip. The condition is much more common in women than men and can occur due to excessive sun exposure, hormonal changes or as a side effect of skincare products. Post-inflammatory: Skin conditions like acne, injuries or burns are some other types of hyperpigmentation, most of which usually occur due to inflammation.

How to deal with hyperpigmentation

Avoiding excessive sun exposure, using sunscreen and not picking at acne or skin injuries are some of the easiest ways to reduce the risk of hyperpigmentation. However, if the condition does occur you can try the following:

1. Fresh fruits and vegetables: A healthy diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, can help reduce hyperpigmentation. Include foods like papaya, avocado, orange, grapes, cherries, carrots, broccoli and bell peppers in your diet.

2. Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which help reduce skin inflammation and melanin production in the skin. You can either add green tea to your regular diet or make a paste out of a spoonful of green tea and water to be used as a face mask.

3. Face masks: Various herbs and spices like turmeric and aloe vera and foods like potatoes, banana and strawberries are known to reduce inflammation and melanin production and can hence be used in varying proportions to make face masks for managing hyperpigmentation.

Here are two recipes you can use:

Aloe mask: Aloe vera has a compound called aloin which is indicated to be effective in reducing skin pigmentation on topical application. Just mix two teaspoons of aloe gel in a teaspoon of honey, keep it aside for 10 minutes and then apply on the affected area twice a day about 20 minutes each. Wash with lukewarm afterwards. You should start seeing results in a week or 10 days.

Aloe vera has a compound called aloin which is indicated to be effective in reducing skin pigmentation on topical application. Just mix two teaspoons of aloe gel in a teaspoon of honey, keep it aside for 10 minutes and then apply on the affected area twice a day about 20 minutes each. Wash with lukewarm afterwards. You should start seeing results in a week or 10 days. Saffron mask: Saffron is one of the most well-known ingredients for skin brightening. Research studies indicate that it has active ingredients that can reduce melanin production. You can mix 2-3 strands of saffron in a mask made from two tablespoons of gram flour and one tablespoon of yoghurt. Apply it once a day for about 10 days to see a change.

4. Keep yourself hydrated: Water helps remove toxins from the body and helps improve overall health hence providing a natural glow to the skin. Make sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water per day. Along with plain water, you can also add coconut water and lemon water to your diet. These two will further help promote skin rejuvenation.

For more information, read our article on How to reduce pigmentation on the face.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.