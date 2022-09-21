Hyperpigmented Knees Giving you Sleepless Nights? Alum Might Come to Your Rescue

Hyper-pigmentation is a common problem faced by more than 50 million people, according to the National Library of Medicine. Hyper-pigmentation is a skin disorder where patches of your skin turn darker than the other parts. Overexposure to the sun, too much friction, dryness of skin, and already existing skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema all contribute to hyperpigmentation.

Although it is not harmful, hyperpigmentation can take a toll on your self-confidence. Usually, the most common places of such uneven skin colour are on your elbows, underarms, knees, and neck region. If you are suffering from hyperpigmentation on your knees, then the most effective way to get rid of it is by using alum.

Alum is a chemical compound formed by water molecules, metals, and sulfates. It is a hydrated double-sulfate salt of aluminium. Having skin-lightening properties, alum can remove dark spots and patches, blemishes, acne, pimples, and blackheads if you use the compound regularly.

Learn about the three effective ways of imbibing alum in your daily life to say goodbye to dark knees:

Multani mitti/Fuller’s Earth mix:

Fuller’s earth or Multani mitti can work wonders for your skin. All you need to do is mix a spoonful of fuller’s earth and a quarter teaspoon of alum powder in a bowl. Pour a small quantity of milk or rose water into the mixture and apply the paste evenly on the dark patch. Rinse it off with water after 20 minutes.

Rosewater mix

Rosewater and alum powder mixture is another helpful method to get rid of dark patches on the knees. Just take a little amount of alum powder in a bowl and add a few drops of rosewater. Blend the thick paste well and put on the gooey texture to the discoloured skin. You will notice the stains lightening within just a few days.

Glycerin mix

Glycerin is a boon for people suffering from bad skin. To get the most out of this highly-effective polyol compound, add a spoonful of glycerin and alum powder into a half-boiled cup of water. Let the water cool off and pour it into a spray bottle and sprinkle the mix into the affected region. You can even top the mixture with basil leaves for better results.

