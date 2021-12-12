Hypothyroidism: Lesser Known Signs That Peoples Must Not Ignore

Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is caused due to low thyroid hormone levels produced by the thyroid gland. The hormonal disorder may not cause noticeable symptoms in the early stages but can cause a number of health complications, like obesity, joint pain, infertility and heart disease. The symptoms of underactive thyroid actually vary from one individual to another. Though the most common signs are weight gain, fatigue and constipation, there are several lesser-known signs that people are not aware of.

Here are early signs and symptoms that a person must not avoid and go for health checkups:

Headaches

According to studies, nearly 30 per cent of people suffering from hypothyroidism experience headaches. However, it hasn’t been proven yet, but there are reasons that back this theory. The underactive thyroid tends to slow down blood circulation to the brain and hence, may cause headaches. Moreover, fatigue, a common symptom of hypothyroidism can also trigger migraine headaches.

Memory changes

Unidentified and unmanaged thyroid affects the cognitive functions of an individual. The person suffering from severe underactive thyroid may experience loss of concentration or loss of memory. However, brain fog is more common among those who are suffering from mild hypothyroidism or in the early stage of underactive thyroid.

Mood swings

A low level of thyroid hormone can also lead to mood swings, depression, sadness or anxiety. These are common symptoms that often go unnoticed or are misdiagnosed as clinical depression.

Dry skin

Dry skin is another unnoticed symptom that a person with underactive thyroid suffers from. The low levels of thyroid hormones make the skin look dry and dull. Besides, it can also lead to skin thickening, scaling and itching. In some cases, the condition is severe and even lead to dry scalp, feet and toes.

Hair thinning

Though hair loss is a common problem that is accused due to several reasons like stress, pollutions, it is also a significant sign of hypothyroidism. The person suffering from this hormonal imbalance may lose hair from the scalp and even eyebrows as the low level of thyroid hormone slow down follicle stimulation. It generally starts 3-4 months after the onset of hypothyroidism.

Apart from those, if you feel inflammation or swelling in your thyroid gland or tightness in the throat, you must consult your health expert. Difficulty or discomfort in swallowing and inflammation or lump near the throat is also common symptoms of hypothyroidism.

