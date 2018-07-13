English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I Am Instinctive and Effortless: Aditi Rao Hydari on Her Fashion Sense
Aditi Rao Hydari creates fashion goals everytime she steps into the most intricate ethnic line or in a glamorous western outfit.
Image: Yogen Shah
Aditi Rao Hydari creates fashion goals everytime she steps into the most intricate ethnic line or in a glamorous western outfit. The actress says that her fashion choices are instinctive and effortless and are always guided by the person she is .
"Yes I am instinctive and effortless with the choices I make... more than subtle," Aditi told IANS in a statement when asked :if she likes to keep her fashion game subtle yet glamorous.
"I like to be at ease and a natural even if I'm wearing an elaborate Indian outfit with a lot of jewellery or a voluminous gown. I want it to look like I woke up like that... I let my choices be guided by the person I am and the kind of people who inspire me," she added.
Aditi was in the Capital to launch designer Abhinav Mishra's latest fall 2018 collection "Phiroza"- that was an amalgamation of heritage and contemporary fashion, reflecting the designer's mission to create clothes for the young globally inclined Indian women, who are in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion and style while being honest to their own ethnic aesthetics.
The actress looked like royalty in a creation by the designer. The outfit was named Mehrunissa after her character in "Padmaavat".
The actress, who impressed all with her performance as Mehrunissa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama, is currently shooting Mani Ratnam's next film along with a film set in space directed by Sankalp Reddy.
