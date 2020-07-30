I Am Living An Extended Childhood, Says Danish Sait

Stand up comic and actor Danish Sait, who is playing the lead role along with Sal Yusuf in Kannada film French Biryani, talks about collaboration with his good friend Sal and about the people he looks up to. French Biryani is Danish's second venture after Humble Politician Nograj.

Talking about the movie, Danish says, “It is essentially a comedy of errors. It is about a French passenger, who is stuck with an auto driver from Shivajinagar, Bangalore. So, it is basically their journey and what goes around when these two are together in a world filled with colorful and nice people. It is a fun film and will definitely make you laugh.”

“I prefer comedy genre, there is nothing greater than making someone laugh. You can’t be unhappy when somebody is trying to make you laugh. I hope I can do more and more comedy films at least for a few years,” he adds.

“Sal and I have been friends for seven years now. It was incredible to work with him because Sal is truly magical at what he does. Acting is not just about doing your part it is also about ‘giving’. And, I think Sal is one of the most ‘giving’ talent that I have come across,” said Danish.

Danish worked as a radio jockey and has also hosted several shows. “It was a conscious decision from a young age to become an entertainer. Probably, I didn’t understand the difference between RJ, comedian and actor." He said, adding, "I would like to say I am living an extended childhood.”

“Seth Macfarlane, is one celebrity who has influenced me the most. I also like Rajat Kapoor, he makes wonderful films. I like Ayushmann Khurana, he has found his own voice,” Danish concludes.

French Biryani also stars Disha Madan, Nagabhushan and Mahantesh Hiremath among others. It is directed by Pannaga Bharana.