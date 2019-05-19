Take the pledge to vote

I am Obsessed with Makeup: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the global brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, in India.

IANS

Updated:May 19, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Actress Tara Sutaria, who has wooed the audience with her stylish and glamorous looks in her debut film "Student of the Year 2", says she loves to do makeup.

"I am completely obsessed with makeup. I love to experiment with different cosmetic products. I even check social media to have a look at trending makeup and fashion styles...So that I don't miss out anything," Tara told IANS.

She has also shared her own makeup style.

"During day time, I prefer to have a natural look...So I opt for minimal makeup. At night, I like to go a little bold," added Tara, who has been appointed brand ambassador for the global brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, in India.

After putting on makeup, the 23-year-old makes sure to keep herself hydrated as much as possible.

"The most important thing to do is to keep yourself hydrated. So when I apply makeup, I make sure to drink ample amount of water. And it is very much important to take off your makeup from your skin completely before heading to sleep. Cleansing, toning and moisturising is my skincare ritual."

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in "Marjaavaan".
Loading...
