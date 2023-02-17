“I Am Theatrical. I Believe in Drama,” Says Fashion Designer Ken Ferns

You know it is a Ken Ferns show when the runway gets a dramatic makeover. Notoriously neon shades played the perfect backdrop for Ken’s bold, sexy and colourful collection, The Reverie, which he showcased at the recently concluded Indian Beach Fashion Week hosted in Goa.

Speaking about highlighting myriad neon shades in his showcase, Ken Fern says, “When there is so much colour, why can’t we play with it. I like colour, it is very expressive. What you first notice in an outfit anywhere you go in the world, whether it is on a rack, street, or a high fashion store, it is the colour. I use that to my advantage, I bring out the colours, so that you look again and you think twice.”

The Reverie, which means daydream, was Ken’s vision of taking people through his dreams and giving them a colourful story on the runway. Speaking about the collection, costume and fashion designer Ken Ferns says, “It was like taking people through my dreams which is always colourful, vibrant and it is an extension of me. I am a colourful individual in my heart, I may not be wearing colours but I like to get that expression out through what I create in terms of fashion.”

For Ken it’s all about the vibe. With 27 pieces that were presented in true Ken’s style, he says, “When I do runway, it’s got to be memorable. Even though my pieces sell as basics and separates but on the runway it has to be like ‘Oh my god’. I want shock value. I believe fashion is not only what you wear especially for a show, it is what you deliver in terms of the ambience. I want people to remember my show, not just an outfit.”

He further adds, “My shows have always been a buzz, it is the ambience you create. It’s like a restaurant, it is not just about the food, it is also about the ambience. So I create the vibe, and the vibe is very important.”

As a celebrated designer and stylist, Ken has donned many hats and today rightfully deserves all the love he receives from the industry. Be it partying with filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder at the recent Bigg Boss party or setting the runway on fire with his collections, Ken is a multi-tasker and he has no regrets.

ALSO READ: What To Look Forward to at India Beach Fashion Week 2023

A go-to designer for Bollywood and TV stars, when asked what makes him a celebrity favourite? Ken says, “Me just being me and of course my clothes. Nobody dares to do what I do. The moment somebody wears me, it is instantly registered that Oh! This is Ken Ferns. People who dare to wear, wear me.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here