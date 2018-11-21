I Desire to Strengthen the Voice of India Abroad: Ritu Beri

Ace designer Ritu Beri feels that the Indian fashion design scene is going through an interesting time and she hopes to strengthen the voice of India abroad.The recipient of the title of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French government also feels that luxury consumers in the country are becoming more travelled, more discerning and more demanding than ever before."India's growing tribe of luxury consumers is more travelled, more discerning, and more demanding than ever before. I desire to open the Indian doors to luxury brands from various countries and to strengthen the voice of India abroad -- the idea is to create an increased pool of knowledge and competence. It will aim at strengthening the influence of India in the global luxury industry," Beri, the founder of The Luxury League that is coming up with The Luxury Symposium 2018, told IANS.As one of the pioneers of Indian fashion, she feels that today is the time when the fashion design scene is looking ahead to make a mark in the international scenario."The Indian fashion design scene is seeing interesting times -- Times when the fashion design scene is opening up and looking ahead to make a mark in the international scenario. There is a lot of potential in this country and there are several talented designers waiting to be discovered. However, there are some gaps to be filled up first. One of our major shortcomings is that we tend to be heavily influenced by the west. There is a tendency to ape the west resulting in outfits which don't quite befit the Indian persona," said the ace designer.The Luxury League is organising its one-day conference -- The Luxury Symposium 2018 that will have interactive discussions between stalwarts, world class creative thinkers, international business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and government officials on one platform.The event is scheduled to take place on November 30 at Hyatt Regency here.This year, along with the Symposium, there will be a display-exhibit 'The Showcase' to promote and support the various forms of Indian craft. The objective is to promote brands that bring glory to India and strengthen the voice of India globally.Talking about how India is making a name for itself as a fashion capital in the global arena, she says that history shows us that designers worldwide have been inspired by India."From YSL to Lacroix and Gautier, designers have done a lot of work inspired by our rich culture and heritage. Its natural then that India and its designers will therefore be noticed and celebrated. The consumer in India should look for more detailing and follow the trends," said the designer.Over the years, Beri has made a mark with her chic apparels, having started at a time when the Indian fashion industry was at its nascent stage. Ever since, she has showcased at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week and dressed up noted international celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and Nicole Kidman -- a representation of the inroads that Indian fashion has made into the world outside.Talking about her design ideology, she said: "Indianising western is what I would say I enjoy the most. My work has been a blend of India and the west.""I try blending the old-world charms, our traditional embroideries with a modern flavour on western silhouettes. Indian textiles and embroideries reflect our splendid past and also cater to the aesthetic sensibility of the west. When the luxury garments are a blend of Indian and western styles, they become easily acceptable for Indian clients," said Beri.Talking about her brand expansion, she said, "I have one brand ‘Ritu Beri' and one of its segments is ‘Baby Beri' which is the kids wear collection launched in 2009.""Being the founder of The Luxury League, my focus has been to promote dynamism, creativity and innovation in the luxury industry. I aim at creating a consortium internationally by targeting decision makers, luxury brands, designers and the consumers," said the designer.