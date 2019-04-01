LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

The model and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted about her weight over the weekend and spoke about her love for food.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is 20 pounds heavier than she was before she had her son Miles in May but she's okay with it. She also shared her love for food.

The model and cookbook author, 33, tweeted about her weight over the weekend, reports usmagazine.com.

"Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles," she wrote.







"He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

"The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression," she added, referencing her eldest child with husband John Legend. I'll take these pounds and this feeling!"
