I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen
The model and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted about her weight over the weekend and spoke about her love for food.
Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is 20 pounds heavier than she was before she had her son Miles in May but she's okay with it. She also shared her love for food.
"Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles," she wrote.
"He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"
"The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression," she added, referencing her eldest child with husband John Legend. I'll take these pounds and this feeling!"
"how do you eat like this??" - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019
the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019
