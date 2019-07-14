Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Love My Freckles, Says Jacqueline Fernandez As She Doles Out Tips on Skin Care

The Race 3 actress opened up about her freckles when she took to Instagram to ask her followers to share their skin problems with her.

IANS

Updated:July 14, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Love My Freckles, Says Jacqueline Fernandez As She Doles Out Tips on Skin Care
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez doesn't consider her freckles a problem, but loves them as she has got them from her mother. She opened up about it when she took to Instagram to ask her followers to share their skin problems with her.

"Open pores, freckles, scars! What are your skin problems? Freckles aren't really a problem for me, I got them from my mum and I actually love them," she posted along with a black and white close-up photograph of her.

The actress then gave beauty advice to the followers who came forward with their queries. When some users asked about ways to get rid of pimples, the actress of Sri Lankan origin said, "Please don't touch them. Make sure your face is always cleaned properly and drink lots of water, no sugar."

To the query on brown lips, she asked the user to go for tinted lip balm. And on the issue of open pores, she suggested applying ice on the face and a good toner. When a user asked about the secrets of getting a healthy and beautiful skin, she said, "Drink lots of water and do yoga."

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller Mrs. Serial Killer. It is about a wife whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram