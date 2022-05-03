I Often Wondered When Would I See the Sari at Global Fashion Events Like the Met Gala: Sabyasachi

Celebrating Indian craftsmanship and bringing Natasha’s vision to adorn the six yards of sheer elegance on the red carpet to life, was celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘Gilded Glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multiculturalism and authenticity.

Natasha wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail. Elated to have the sari on the red carpet, Sabyasachi took to Instagram and shared: “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala. (sic)”

Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and appliquéd printed velvet.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the tulle sari featured a long trail embroidered with silk floss thread. The gorgeous sari was draped by the talented and Bollywood’s favourite drape artist Dolly Jain, who has draped stars including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt etc.

Looking like a diva, the jewellery adorned by Poonawalla was a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited-edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project, crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser was held on May 2 in New York and saw ‘Gold’ playing an integral part in most ensembles. Among the attendees we spotted celebrities such as Cardi B, Ariana DeBose, Camila Mendes, Sara Sampaio, Isabelle Boemeke, Jeremy Scott, Nichapat Suphap, Rachel Brosnahan, Louisa Jacobson, Marcus Samuelsson, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to name a few.

The Costume Institute themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition opens on May 5, 2022 in the period rooms of the American Wing and will be on display through September 5, 2022.

