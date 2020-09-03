Take the pledge to vote

I Try to Maintain Balance Between Commercial and Artistic Life, Says Masaba Gupta

Designer Masaba Gupta opens up on how she strikes a perfect balance between her commercial and artistic life.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
I Try to Maintain Balance Between Commercial and Artistic Life, Says Masaba Gupta
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she has two personalities, one where she is a social butterfly and the other when she is at ease with her mother, actress Neena Gupta.

"Masaba Gupta has two different personalities -- one in front of people, where I socialise, come across as hobnobbing, and am a social butterfly, and the other when I am at ease in my house or with my mom," Masaba said.

"I always try to maintain balance between my commercial and artistic life where I do absolutely nothing, and then I have a life full of drama, events, celebrating people and many other things. I have this Yogi life on the side. The title of the series 'Masaba Masaba' is because of my dual personality," she added.

The designer has opened up parts of her life for a fictionalised series "Masaba Masaba". In the Netflix show, Masaba and her mother Neena play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, the fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.

The show, also starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra, released on August 28.

