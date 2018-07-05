English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I Would Love to Wear Diamonds Any Day: Mithali Raj
Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj likes to wear precious gemstones.
A file photo of Mithali Raj. (Image: PTI)
Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj says being a sport person makes no difference to her love for diamond -- she likes to wear precious gemstones.
"I think every girl or woman would love to own a diamond set as it personifies the true love and has its own significance. So there is nothing different with me... At the end of the day I am a woman and I would love to wear diamonds," Mithali told IANS in a statement.
Mithali is the official ambassador for the new campaign of Rio Tinto‘s Australian Diamonds programme that helps promote the popularity of diamonds in fashion and bridal jewellery, particularly for younger Indian consumers.
The campaign in India highlights a new range of affordable bridal and fashion jewellery from the company's Argyle diamond mine in Australia.
"I am delighted to be a part of this Australian Diamonds campaign. Diamonds were once only accessible to kings and queens and Hollywood royalty. A campaign such as this makes these sought-after diamonds far more affordable to a broader range of consumers across India," said Mithali.
The jewellery collections showcased in the campaign titled "As Real as You" are available across 63 retailers in India and include designs using uncut diamonds from the Argyle mine.
