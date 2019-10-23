Take the pledge to vote

Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Sister Love from Sara for Shirtless Monochrome Pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks hot and handsome in these latest pictures from a photoshoot. Have a look below.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Sister Love from Sara for Shirtless Monochrome Pics
Actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan share a great bond. The star siblings, born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, had earlier this month featured together for their first magazine cover and their pictures created a lot of buzz on Internet. Weeks after their shoot, fresh pictures of the younger Nawab have taken Internet by storm. Irahim turned model for ace designer, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo had shared his pictures on Instagram and looks like sister Sara can't get over it.

Sara, who is older of the two siblings, has shared a collage of monochrome pictures from Imrahim's shoot. The Simbba actor used a couple of emojis as caption to share his shirt-less pictures.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right

In the photos, Ibrahim looks every bit hot and dapper as he poses for the shutter box. He can be seen wearing a black and white zick-zack pattern pants and a black blazer with white patterns over it.

View this post on Instagram

🌚🖤♠️🏴‍☠️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On work front, Sara will next be seen in 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan's directorial is a remake of the popular 1995 movie with the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. the movie is slated to release in May next year.

