1-min read

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Pic is Fitness and Sibling Goals Rolled into One

The sibling duo-- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are seen performing an asana on their mats, flaunting their well-toned builds.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Pic is Fitness and Sibling Goals Rolled into One
The sibling duo-- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are seen performing an asana on their mats, flaunting their well-toned builds.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a picture on social media featuring his actress sister Sara Ali Khan. In the image taken from behind, we get a glimpse of the duo’s yoga session. The siblings are seen performing an asana on their mats, flaunting their well-toned builds.

Apart from their fit appearance, what grabbed everyone’s attention in the photograph was their pet Fuffy Singh. The fluffball, settled in the center of the frame, seems to be monitoring their activities.

While sharing the post, Ibrahim wrote, “Sunday Yoga.”

The brother-sister pair has been doing some workouts together while staying at home. The visuals of their regimen often go viral taking social media by a storm.

Not long ago, we chanced upon a video of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids exercising together. The two were seen diligently doing push-ups and squats.

The Love Aaj Kal actress, who doesn’t miss her workout, gym or no gym, updated her fans with her on-going routine on social media. Last weekend, Sara compiled some unseen snippets along with pictures from the bygone days. She also added clippings of her present-day dedicated workout sessions and fans were stunned to see her epic makeover.

