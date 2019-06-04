ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Meet the Strong Women Behind Successful Cricketers

ICC Cricket World Cup has started and India are gearing up to face South Africa for its inaugural match on June 5. With teams already congregating at UK, cricketers are often accompanied by their better halves.

The better halves or WAGs as they are popularly called are known for their style statements and morale-boosting presence in the stands while the athletes show their prowess on the field. WAGs, an acronym used for wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportspersons was first used by the British tabloid and came into common use during the 2006 FIFA World Cup to refer to the partners of high profile footballers.

Here’s taking a look at some of the most stylish WAGs who may be spotted during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli’s wife and a celebrity and fashion icon in her own right, the Bollywood beauty is known for her muted style statement and vibrant smile. The ‘Zero’ actor who tied the knot with the ace cricketer in 2017 has often been spotted cheering for him across various venues around the world.

Candice Falzon: A professional ironwoman married to Australian batsman David Warner. She crowned the NSW state champion at the age of 16. The duo married each other in April 2015.

Sania Mirza: Former captain of Pakistan Shoaib Malik married famed Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in 2010. Sania is known for her style on the field and her fashion sensibilities off it.

Ayesha Mukherjee: Shikhar Dhawan’s wife who is 12 years older to him got hitched to the sports star in 2012. The Australian based Bengali beauty who already has two daughters from a previous marriage is known to pursue fitness and has pushed Dhawan towards maintaining his physique as well.

Natasha Berridge: Wife of West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Natasha is a fitness enthusiast who is known for her great sense of fashion and even runs her own brand of carnival costume called Ultra.

Umme Ahmed Shishir: A software engineer from Minnesota University in US, Umme Ahmed Shishir married Bangladesh cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in 2012.

Jassym Lora: One of the hottest pairs in the world of cricket, Andre Russell's wife is a Dominican Republic supermodel who is known for her steaming photoshoots. The duo tied the knot in 2016.