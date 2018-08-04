English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Iconic British Retail Chain Opens Christmas Shop - 145 Days Early
British department store Selfridges has launched its Christmas collections early -- ahead of every other retailer on the planet -- offering customers the chance to buy seasonal goodies exactly 145 days before Christmas Day.
The extensive rock-and-roll-themed range carries a large selection of items -- from a pencil at £1.95 to intricate neon lighting signs at £8,500 a pop. Also available for purchase are novelty pieces such as a £360 nutcracker, a specially-designed line of Christmas stockings by Jan Constantine, and a service which allows customers to create a personalised family Christmas jumper.
Decorative items and seasonal gifts for pets will also be available to buy from new destinations like "The Tinsel Shop", and "The Christmas Pet Shop".
Commenting on the the early launch, the company's Christmas and home buyer Eleanor Gregory said the Christmas store caters to all, but is expected to be particularly popular with keen domestic customers and international souvenir shoppers.
"We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can't buy at home," she said, adding, "Our summer Christmas shop launch simply addresses the growing demand for convenience Christmas shopping outside the traditional Christmas season from many of our customers."
