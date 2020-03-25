Iconic Chef and Co-owner of The Bombay Canteen, Floyd Cardoz, Dies of Coronavirus
The 59-year-old chef had initially shown symptoms of viral fever and was therefore admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.
The 59-year-old chef had initially shown symptoms of viral fever and was therefore admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.
The co-founder of popular Mumbai restaurants --The Bombay Canteen, and O Pedro -- Chef Floyd Cardoz, passed away today. Cardoz had contracted coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in New York City.
Scroll.in reported that the 59-year-old chef had initially shown symptoms of viral fever and was therefore admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19. The culinary director of Hunger Inc which owns The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro as well as the Bombay Sweet Shop, Chef Floyd had left Mumbai on 8 March and returned to New York, which was his current city of residence, via Frankfurt Airport.
After Cardoz tested positive, Hunger Inc issued a statement regarding his condition, assuring everyone that others who had been in contact with the chef during his India visit had been informed and advised to seek medical help or self-quarantine, if they show any symptoms. The statement said:
"Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020.”
View this post on Instagram
Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Culinary Director, Hunger Inc was admitted into hospital in New York with a viral fever. Chef Floyd who was earlier in Mumbai left the city on March 8th for New York via Frankfurt airport. He is being closely monitored for his condition and we wish him a speedy recovery.
View this post on Instagram
Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt
Cardoz is as popular in Mumbai as he is in the New York City restaurant circuit. He opened a fine dining Indian restaurant, Tabla in 1998 in New York, which was wildly popular. He also opened Meyer's North End Grill, as well as Paowala which later became Bombay Bread Bar. He was the author of the book Floyd Cardoz: Flavorwalla and had recently made an appearance in the second season of Netflix's show, Ugly Delicious, where he explored misunderstandings related to Indian cuisine.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Childhood Pic of Sara Ali Khan Twinning in Black with Saif Goes Viral, See Here
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Smiling in Sleep, Gets Mushy Response
- Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- Selfie from Mars: NASA Curiosity Rover Sends Home New Photo as it Climbs Martian Slope