Iconic Designer Satya Paul Passes Away, Friends and Well-wishers Mourn Demise on Social Media

The year has started on a sad note for the fashion industry as the legendary designer and fashion pioneer Satya Paul passed away at the of 79 on January 7. The designer had been recovering from a stroke suffered in December 2020.

At the time of his death, Paul was residing at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. It had been his home since 2015. After his initial days in the hospital (after the stroke), he was shifted to the centre where he longed to be. It is reported that he passed away in peace.

The designer was famous for his sarees which were mostly designed around indigenous prints, bold geometric patterns, and a riot of colours. His company is synonymous with bold and innovative designs. The three-decade-old company was run by his son for a while in the early 2000s.

He was very influenced by spirituality. His son, Puneet Nanda, posted a long message on Facebook about his father's search for peace earlier today. He began by telling people about the cause of death (stroke and subsequent health problems). He added that there is little sadness, but they are more occupied with rejoicing Paul's life than mourning his demise.

Nanda is also a volunteer at Isha and a follower of Sadhguru. The Isha Yoga Center was founded by Sadhguru. He posted a message on his Twitter account following the death wherein he called the late designer a “shining example” of living with unrelenting involvement and immeasurable passion.

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

The Satya Paul handle on Instagram posted artwork in tribute and posted, "He lived a life full of grace and left in the same spirit. We celebrate his passing as joyfully as we did his life."

Noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences where he wished the best to the bereaved family.

Sad to hear demise of most influenced Fashion Designer @satyapaul sir. His immense contribution in the fashion industry will be always remembered, My heartfelt condolences to @puneetnanda and the family. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 7, 2021

MP Achyuta Samanta paid tribute to"India's iconic fashion designer". "#SatyaPaul's demise shall leave a void in Indian Fashion Industry. It's an end to an era. Condolences," read the post.

India's iconic fashion designer #SatyaPaul's demise shall leave a void in Indian Fashion Industry. It's an end to an era. Condolences.🙏 pic.twitter.com/CccN6ryxQo — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) January 7, 2021

Actress Kangana Raut extended her condolences on the social media platform.

Additionally, many admirers of the label expressed shock and sadness at the news on the microblogging website.