ICW 2018: Designer Pallavi Jaikishan's Collection Nostalgia is the Perfect Blend of Classic and Modern
A beautiful juxtaposition of revived classics with new age silhouettes, Pallavi’s line was a perfect tribute to the woman who treasures heritage and yet likes to be keep up with trends.
Image courtesy: W Five Communication
Veteran designer Pallavi Jaikishan opened day two of the coveted India Couture Week 2018 with her collection Nostalgia — a line that showcases her classic old designs modified to resonates with the woman of today.
A beautiful juxtaposition of revived classics with new age silhouettes, Pallavi’s line was a perfect tribute to the woman who treasures heritage and yet likes to be keep up with trends.
A model displays a creation of designer Pallavi Jaikishan during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
Tulle, georgette duchess satins, French lame were some of the fabrics used in making the timeless collection. Pallavi also attempted to bring back old favorites like the kabja, to be worn on blouses teamed with lehengas and sarees.
From four circle ghagras with can-cans to slim straight falling lehenga skirts with blouses, shararas, jackets and a wide range of sarees, the collection featured a vast variety of silhouettes.
A model displays a creation of designer Pallavi Jaikishan during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
The colour palate of the collection reflected the classic theme reinvented to showcase a more modern line. The colour story moved from metallic tones in various shades of gold and silver, dove blue, old rose and silver oyster with a touch of pink to the French and Italian brocade presented in shades of cerise and cranberry reds.
Pallavi’s collection Nostalgia truly was the perfect blend of classic with modern.
Designer Pallavi Jaikishan showcases her collection Nostalgia during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
A model displays a creation of designer Pallavi Jaikishan during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
A model displays a creation of designer Pallavi Jaikishan during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
Designer Pallavi Jaikishan showcases her collection Nostalgia during India Couture Week in New Delhi/Photo credits: W Five Communication
