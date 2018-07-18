ICW 2018: Kangana, Aditi to walk for Anju Modi, Tarun Tahiliani

To set the tone for the India Couture Week (ICW) 2018, king of drapes Tarun Tahiliani and master of layering Anju Modi will showcase their designs on the first day of the event, July 25, at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital.Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the ramp for Anju and Tahiliani, respectively, said a statement.The event, which will witness the designs of 10 style mavericks, is being jointly presented by Hindustan Times and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance.Known for his love for subtle bling and a keen eye for detail, the Tarun Tahiliani brand attempts to create the ultimate "India Modern" -- a label with a view in the present moment, but also steeped in the Indian traditions of draped form.Swarovski are the sponsors for the Tahiliani show."And finally, after months of work, we unveil the occasion, bridal and couture collection. The key has been to achieve lightness, after hearing thousands of women complain about being tortured in clothes they could not move in, or weighed them down. So, the new lightness, in Elysium, for modern day glamour and ease of wear. The new voice of tradition at last," sais Tarun Tahiliani in the statement.Anju Modi has taken a detour from her usual, heavily embroidered lehengas and will light up the runway with a new theme. Her show is being presented by R.K. Jewellers, South Extension here."Victorian era has been the fulcrum this season, with an emphasis on softer English hues, intricate laces and flowy fabrics that create an air of understated sophistication. The idea was to break free from what I have been doing for so many years and develop a new mould! Kangana Ranaut can beautifully display my ideas and is the perfect muse for this collection," feelt Anju Modi.Sunil Sethi, President Fashion Design Council of India, said: "Both the designers have been the front runners in the fashion sphere and trend setters of sorts making them an ideal choice to give a perfect megawatt opening to the India Couture Week. We are certain they will create a beautiful palette for the season with their ethereal offerings."