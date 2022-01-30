ICYMI: 6 Scenes From Harry Potter Books That Are Missing From The Movies

The ‘Harry Potter’ books are an emotion. Back in 1997, the first book of the Harry Potter series was released. The series stirred a worldwide trend of wand fighting, spell chanting, wearing capes and pointed hats, and whatnot. The books were later redeemed into films, which ended up being a blockbuster hit. Even today, the passion and craze for ‘Harry Potter’ haven’t gone down even a bit. Usually, films don’t live up to the standards of the books, but it wasn’t the case with Harry Potter. That being said, there is some interesting stuff for Potterheads. Here are a few Hogwarts Express scenes that were mentioned in the books but were missing from the movies.

Ginny being a member of ‘Slug club’

In the ‘Half-Blood Prince’ movie, Ginny Weasley is shown as a member of Horace Slughorn’s ‘Slug Club’. Unfortunately, the film did not explain why is it so. According to the book, Slughorn had witnessed Ginny using a Bat-Bogey Hex on Zacharias Smith. He was so impressed that he decided to enlist her.

Hermione and Ron Were Made Prefects

In the novel, Hermione and Ron were made the prefects. In one of the scenes, mentioned in the book - Harry’s mood is worsened when Ron and Hermione are forced to sit away from him on the Hogwarts Express as they have been made prefects. Harry finds himself seated in a carriage along with Ginny, Neville, and Luna Lovegood.

Dursleys being threatened by Order of Phoenix

According to the ending of ‘Order of the Phoenix’ in the book, just as Harry gets off the Hogwarts Express, he is left stunned to see Alastor Moody, Nymphadora Tonks, and Mr. and Mrs. Weasley waiting for him. The book showcases the order of the phoenix threatening the Dursleys and tell them they will visit them if Harry is mistreated. It appears as a sweet moment, especially when Harry is dealing with the death of Sirius.

Harry gives up his Triwizard cup money

Don’t we all remember the successful business of Weasley brothers - Wizard Wheezes. At the end of the ‘Goblet of Fire’, Harry was heartbroken after Cedric Diggory’s murder. Following this, he gave up his entire Triwizard Tournament prize money to Fred and George.

Sirius’ Letter and Pidwidgeon

At the end of ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’ book, Ron gets a replacement of Scabbers in the form of an owl, Pigwidgeon. The owl was sent by Sirius along with a sweet letter, wherein he promises to be there for Harry throughout the rest of his life. Sirius had also included the Hogsmeade permission slip, giving his consent so that Harry can visit the wizarding village.

Wormtail’s redemption and death

Harry Potter movies had also ignored Wormtail’s redemption and death. Wormtail’s original death has a lot more meaning and importance as he managed to reach a second redemption before being killed for betraying. His death in the book also featured that there was a part of him that regretted what he did to his friends. But the movies decided to ignore his redemption and death.

