English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'd Never Forgive Donald Trump for 'Birther' Conspiracy, Says Michelle Obama in Memoir
The book, which is set to release on November 13, details the her early life in Chicago all the way through to her time as First Lady.
Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
In her memoir, former US First Lady Michelle Obama has ripped President Trump's spreading of the "birther" conspiracy theory against her husband Barack Obama.
In excerpts from her memoir "Becoming", Michelle Obama has said he she would "never forgive" Trump for the "xenophobic" claims that her husband was not actually born in America, reports The Hill magazine. "The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," the former First Lady wrote.
"But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him," she said.
The book, which is set to release on November 13, details the her early life in Chicago all the way through to her time as First Lady, and includes her feelings of shock and disbelief following Trump's election in 2016.
The comments were some of Michelle Obama's most direct aimed at the current President, whom she has mostly avoided criticizing since leaving the White House last year.
Other criticism in the book was aimed at Trump's comments about women on the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, as well as his conduct during debates with his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Michelle Obama plans to launch a 10-city book tour that is scheduled to kick off on November 13 in her hometown of Chicago.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
In excerpts from her memoir "Becoming", Michelle Obama has said he she would "never forgive" Trump for the "xenophobic" claims that her husband was not actually born in America, reports The Hill magazine. "The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," the former First Lady wrote.
"But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him," she said.
The book, which is set to release on November 13, details the her early life in Chicago all the way through to her time as First Lady, and includes her feelings of shock and disbelief following Trump's election in 2016.
The comments were some of Michelle Obama's most direct aimed at the current President, whom she has mostly avoided criticizing since leaving the White House last year.
Other criticism in the book was aimed at Trump's comments about women on the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, as well as his conduct during debates with his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Michelle Obama plans to launch a 10-city book tour that is scheduled to kick off on November 13 in her hometown of Chicago.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...