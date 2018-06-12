English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ideate Before You Choose, Ensure Fast and Safe Delivery: Checklist for Renting Furniture Online
Security and reliability: Ensure that the shopping site you are renting furniture from, is secure and reliable. Check the previous users feedback and rent quality furniture to avoid mishaps.
(A file photo/Image for representation)
Renting furniture gives access to various utilitarian products without the burden of buying them and investing a hefty amount on them. For starters, choose the furniture according to your lifestyle, read the descriptions carefully and read reviews on the website and the products you plan to rent, suggest experts.
Sidhant Lamba, Founder at Fabrento, and Neerav Jain, CEO of Cityfurnish, suggest how to go about it:
* Security and reliability: Ensure that the shopping site you are renting furniture from, is secure and reliable. Check the previous users feedback and rent quality furniture to avoid mishaps.
* Ensure fast and safe delivery: Since the concept of renting furniture is focussed to provide you a hassle free experience, ensure that the online furniture rental brands are delivering it in time. You might not like to find some furniture pieces broken or damaged while you try to place it in a proper location in your living space. Do check the condition of furniture before installing them in your house.
* Ideate before you choose: Check your room and ideate accordingly what are the things that you need to rent and would you be able to maintain it. Choose the furniture according to your lifestyle, like If you have children try to avoid furniture with sharp edges, or if you have pets avoid leather or Glass based furniture.
* Choose the best: Renting furniture online, gives immense options to choose the best. Check all the options carefully and read the descriptions. Check the available sizes as per your room and then go for the one that is most suitable.
There are all the information for the user about flexibility and convenience in the form of tenure to choose product range, custom add-on items, relocation and upgrade and even swap of items.
* Terms and conditions: Read about the shipping and return/exchange policies carefully. Online shopping helps provide all the information in from of you. Check the after service your site provides and read all the terms and conditions carefully.
