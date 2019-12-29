Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Identical Twins with Autism May Experience Different Severity of Symptoms, Says Study

Earlier studies had found that when one identical twin has ASD, there are high chances that the other twin has it, too.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Identical Twins with Autism May Experience Different Severity of Symptoms, Says Study
Image for representation.

Identical twins with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may experience large differences in symptom severity even though they share the same genes, according to a study. The findings, published in the journal Behavior Genetics, suggests that identifying the causes of this variability in symptoms may inform the treatment of ASD. 

According to the researchers, including John Constantino of Washington University in the US, ASD is a developmental disorder affecting how a person behaves, interacts with others, and learns. Earlier studies had found that when one identical twin has ASD, there are high chances that the other twin has it, too. 

In the current study, the scientists assessed data from three previous studies comprising a total of 366 identical twin pairs with, and without ASD. They measured the severity of autism traits and symptoms in the twins using a clinician's assessment or by parents' ratings on a standardized questionnaire with some cases diagnosed by both methods.

Based on their assessment, the researchers estimated a 96 percent chance that if one twin had ASD, the other may have it, too. However, they said the symptom scores varied greatly between twins diagnosed with ASD, adding that genetic factors contributed to only 9 percent of the cause of trait variation among these twins. On the contrary, among pairs of identical twins without ASD, the scores for traits were very similar.

While the authors could not find the reasons for differences in symptom severity, they could rule out genetic and most environmental factors since the studied twins shared the same DNA and were also raised in the same environment.The scientists concluded that additional studies are needed to determine the cause for differences in symptom severity among twins with ASD.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram