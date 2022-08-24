Identify Unhealthy Patterns In Your Relationship

It is true that a relationship requires a lot of effort, and compromises from both partners in order for it to be successful. One cannot always have their own say and it becomes important to understand where the other person is coming from. But there is a thin line between a healthy, acceptable behaviour pattern and toxic habits and it becomes extremely important to identify when the line has been crossed. Here are some pointers that will help you acknowledge the red flags in your relationship.

Linda E. Weinberger, professor of clinical psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC said that we tend to idolize our partners and often tend to overlook their negative qualities, as reported by Forbes.

A red flag in unhealthy relationships is that your body feels stressed when in the company of your partner. Research has shown that constant emotional damage can have physical manifestations like slow wound healing, high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and high rates of obesity.

Kelly Campbell, PhD, associate professor of psychology and human development at California State University, San Bernardino, said that although other differences can be accommodated and tolerated, a difference in fundamental values is particularly problematic if the goal is long-lasting love.

Other common examples of red flags include passive-aggressive behaviour, the constant feeling of jealousy, the fear of being vulnerable with your partner, being criticized and unappreciated and not feeling yourself around them. When you feel like you’re walking on eggshells, it is time to step back and re-assess your relationship

You can always opt-out of such harmful relationships and understand that it is the right thing to do.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5flwObQW5M

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here