Idli is Fast Becoming the Most Ordered Food in Big Cities
Globally, San Francisco, London and New Jersey have been found to be the top idli ordering cities.
Idlis. (File photo)
Idli is the most ordered food item in Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, finds a study by food delivery app Uber Eats.
Idli is often eaten for breakfast along with piping hot sambhar and a variety of chutneys.
"Idli has been a top breakfast item that consumers love... It appeals to people of varied food preferences and is a popular comfort food for many," Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India, said in a statement on Thursday.
Data from restaurants across 38 cities that specialise in idli and are known for unique variations of the dish show that Bengaluru consumes idli the most, followed by Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.
Globally, San Francisco, London and New Jersey have been found to be the top idli ordering cities.
For the last three years, March 30 has been celebrated as World Idli Day. It is said to be the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai.
Uber Eats will run special idli offers and combos across idli loving cities on World Idli Day, Reddy said.
