Idli Manchurian Recipe: A desi Chinese twist to your favourite breakfast

If you love both South Indian and Chinese dishes and you are confused about which cuisine to prepare for breakfast or evening snacks, then here is a must try recipe for you. We have brought such a wonderful combination which will give a desi Chinese twist to your much-loved Idli.

Today we will tell you the recipe for making Idli Manchurian. The specialty of this dish is that you can serve Idli made in the morning breakfast as a Chinese preparation for the evening snacks.

Ingredients:

For Idli:

1. ½ cup price

2. ½ cup urad dal

3. ½ tablespoon fenugreek seeds

4. Salt as per taste

For Manchurian:

1. Cooked Idli – cut into 12 big pieces

2. Chopped Cabbage – 1 bowl

3. Capsicum – 1 chopped

4. Onion – 2 chopped

5. Green Onion – 2-4 stands chopped

6. Ginger – 1 tsp Chopped

7. Garlic – 1 tsp Chopped

8. Green chilli – 2 finely chopped

9. Soya Sauce – 2 tsp

10. Chilli Sauce – 1 tbsp

11. Tomato Sauce – 1 tbsp

12. Corn Flour – 1½ tbsp

13. Refined oil – 8 tbsp

14. Salt – as per taste

Process:

Step 1: First wash the rice and urad dal. Then add fenugreek seeds. Soak it in water for 4 to 6 hours. Then drain the water from and grind it to a fine paste.

Step 2: Put the batter in a large bowl and whisk them well. Make sure that the consistency is thick.

Step 3: Now the Idli batter needs to be well fermented. For this keep the batter in a warm place. Once the batter has risen, add salt to it and whisk to mix it well.

Step 4: Grease the Idli stand with oil and take a ladle full of batter and fill the Idli mould. Add 1 cup of water in the Idli steamer and let it boil. Put the Idli stand inside and close the lid. Steam the Idlis for 8-10 minutes.

Step 5: Wait till the steam is released before you take the Idli stand off the stove. Wait for another 5 minutes and then use a sharp knife to scoop the Idlis out.

Step 6: Cut the idli into thick pieces. If you want, you can also leave it whole. Heat 2 tbsp refined oil in a pan and leave the Idlis on low flame till it turns crisp. Fry the Idlis till all the pieces turn golden brown from both sides. Set aside all Idlis on a plate.

Step 7: When all the Idlis are fried, then add the remaining oil in the same pan and add ginger, garlic and green chilies and toss it. Add all the sauces together to the mix. Keep the flame low.

Step 9: Add half a cup of water to the corn flour and mix it well and add it to the spicy sauce. Make sure that there are no lumps in the corn flour mix. Let it simmer for 1 minute on a medium flame. Adjust salt as per taste.

Setp 10: Add fried Idlis and let it be coated in the Manchurian sauce on both sides. Lastly, garnish with green onions and serve Idli Manchurian hot.

Try this delicious recipe at home. It takes 30 mins to get ready.

