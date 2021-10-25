If Market Kajal is Troubling You, Here's How You Make Natural Kajal at Home

Kajal is an extremely popular cosmetic used for making a person’s eyes look beautiful. It is something which has been in use for ages. Usually, people have complained that the kajal available in the market has chemicals in it which can be harmful to the eyes, the reason every doctor suggests you remove it properly at night before going to sleep. And to further avoid such things, you can switch to completely safe Ayurvedic Kajal which can be easily prepared at home.

The ayurvedic kajal made at home has antibacterial properties that protect the eyes from infections. If you apply them and sleep at night, your eyes will have a cooling effect and will get better sleep. Apart from this, it will obviously make your eyes look more beautiful.

Let’s now have a look at the way in which we can make traditional ayurvedic kajal at home. Take some Haran, Baheda, Dry Amla, Mulathi, Rasoth, Castor oil, and Almond Rogan. First, to make the black colour of kajal, keep two bowls on the ground slanting with each other’s support. There should be a little space between them.

Keep a flat plate inverted on the bowls. Now place castor oil in a Diya. Light this up and keep it under the two bowls. The bati of the Diya should touch the plate. After around 20-25 minutes, slowly pick the plate up. Something would be there on the plate.

Keep this kajal in a bowl with the help of the knife. Now take Haran, Baheda, amla, mulethi, rasod in equal quantity and make powder from it. In one bowl mix some castor oil with this powder. Now mix some drops of almond rogan and black powder in it and mix properly. Your ayurvedic kajal is ready.

(Disclaimer – the information given in this article is based on general information. News18 does not confirm them. Before applying them consult a related expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.