If Mickey Mouse Had An Indian Wedding, This Is How He Would Look as a Groom | EXCLUSIVE

Influenced by art and artists, Jayesh Sachdev has created a unique synergy of Walt Disney’s iconic character and re-imagined it in the South Asian Bridal context using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Jayesh who founded Quirkbox, which is primarily a fashion brand, has celebrated art since its inception.

The series of images Jayesh created and posted on Instagram stemmed from his love for art and taking it a step forward through his imagination. Disney but make it bridal, Fashion but make it wild and so on, each piece gives prominence to Indian bridal wear, when asked what inspired this unique series and how did it come together? Jayesh Sachdev says, “Quirk Box is primarily a fashion brand that was conceptualised on the concept of art. Bridal and Pret are just mediums for us to showcase art.”

He further adds, “As an independent artist and founder of an art based fashion brand, I am highly influenced by art and artist, it is a unique synergy of Walt Disney, the artist’s iconic character, re-imagined in the South Asian bridal context.”

Dressed in wedding finery featuring a classic bandhgala with intricate detailing and jewellery, Mickey Mouse looked like royalty or should be said the perfect groom. As much as it was challenging, working on blending Mickey’s unique style and Indian fashion together was an exciting journey for Jayesh.

Expressing his thoughts, Jayesh says, “The iconic visual language of Mickey Mouse and to retain him to look and feel very much himself while also integrating the overly maximalist ornate Indian fusion to his fashion was an exciting work to imagine.

Elaborating on the intricate detailing, Jayesh adds, “For us, the idea is not about silhouettes or jewellery, but the ability to use AI to explore a new realm of dynamic creative spaces, fusing technology, prompts, and artistic aesthetic to discover an entirely new visual language far ahead from what we might imagine on paper.”

Experimenting with AI artwork, you will notice a couple of interesting concepts in Jayesh’s artwork featuring designs such as Bridezilla, Santa Claus, India’s national animal, and the tiger dressed as a beautiful bride, to name a few.

Even though AI is a fairly new concept in the world of art, what does the future hold? “A lot of Artists fear AI will replace humans. I don’t quite agree. With every kind of technology and technical advancement, the artist still survives and often thrives, using every technology of his generation to advance his creative pursuits. AI at the moment as I see it, for me, is a space of exploration, adventure, playfulness, and experimentation. It is an absolutely new domain of visuals that we’re able to imagine and develop.”

According to Jayesh, AI at this stage certainly needs to address the ethical sourcing of its image database. Addressing the concerns he has about AI, Jayesh adds, “Artificial Intelligence derives from existing stock databases in their systems. There is a lot to be addressed in terms of Intellectual Property (IP), compensation to artists, and other ethical sourcing that is highly debatable in the context of IP and “Originality". IP is a very grey area and thus unfortunately every creation through AI, under current laws stands as ‘original’.”

