When it comes to parenting, there are so many things to care about, especially the learning abilities of babies. Some babies usually start speaking a few words by the time they turn one. Whatever parents say, they understand those words and start reacting.

But if your child doesn’t respond, you should start reading books in front of them from now on, as per a study. Yes, by doing this activity, your babies will start speaking and understanding words quickly. Moreover, this helps in linguistic development and improves their communication skills, as claimed by the study.

Some researchers say that parents should start reading a few pages of the book, two weeks after the birth of the baby. This would increase their ability to understand words and things quickly. From two weeks to at least 9 months, if you read books in front of your baby, they would be able to understand your words and react to them, and they can even start speaking in the ninth month.

This study was recently conducted by the researchers of Marshall University’s Joan C Edwards School of Medicine. According to the researchers, the daily reading habit has been shown to improve language development in infants who are under 12 months of age. The results of this research were released in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

A survey was conducted with some parents during the research in which all were given a set of 20 books. These were specially designed books for children. Different types of images were made in these books and they were based on linguistic development. Parents read these books in front of their babies for the first two consecutive weeks and mentioned to the researchers about its effect on children’s learning abilities. This activity went on continuously for a year and surprising results came out. The children whose parents read books in front of them had more ability to understand and grasp things than those children whose parents never read in front of them.

Seeing the result of this study, researchers said that if babies are taught from books where pictures are shown to them and new words are spoken, then their minds accept words quickly and they learn to speak easily. Children may develop early linguistic awareness and their language skills are also improved.

