If Snakes are Bothering You This Monsoon, Here’s How You can Deal with Them

As the cases of snake bites are again on the rise this monsoon, here’s a look at everything you should be careful about.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
If Snakes are Bothering You This Monsoon, Here’s How You can Deal with Them
Representative image
With the onset of monsoon, animals, especially reptiles, find a way to enter in the human life. The unexpected spotting of replies, especially snakes, increase manifolds during monsoon. Since the rains fill their habitats with water, they crawl to land, ending up biting humans during the season. However, the spotting is not limited to one area, but can be all across the nation.

To protect oneself from snakes, one should be aware of the dos and don’ts to follow while spotting a snake. In addition, a person should also be aware of the treatment following a snake bite.

As the cases of snake bites are again on the rise this monsoon, here’s a look at everything you should be careful about.

If you ever find a snake in your house or nearby areas, and are not sure about how to deal with it, contact the experts in wildlife rescues. Do not try to catch the snake on your own and wait for the experts and professionals to arrive.

The non-experts often end up getting bit by snake in an attempt to catch them. Avoid attempting to catch a snake on your own, risking your and others’ life. More importantly, do not use internet to do some experiment while catching the snake.

Do not try to kill or threaten a snake by any means. Allow it to rest in a place till the team arrives. Once the snake gets threatened, it will start to move, making it difficult for others to cope up. Keep an eye on the snake’s movement.

‘Snakes drink milk’ is just a myth and holds no truth. Do not try to feed anything to the reptile, not even milk. Stop anyone who tries to do so.

Try to give maximum possible description of the snake to the experts; so that they can come prepared about what species of snakes are they dealing with.

