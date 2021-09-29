If you are working from home, make sure to include these three affordable and tasty food in your diet

A lot of people who have been working from home amid the pandemic must have found it difficult to control their urge to eat. You must have also encountered the sudden hunger pangs and the desire to keep munching things. With the constant work pressure in work from home, it is not be surprising that one adapts unhealthy food habits. Eating unhealthy or junk food will not satisfy your hunger and instead, it will lead to weight gain and other digestive issues. And not to forget, the errands you spend in buying these junks.

Well, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has recommended three crucial food items that people, who are working from home, must eat to keep their diet in check.

Watch the full video here -

The nutritionist believes that the three foods are not only tasty but are easily accessible and affordable:

Fresh Fruit:

Work from home or not, including a fresh fruit in your morning diet has loads of health benefits. Seasonal fresh fruits provide you with an adequate amount of prebiotic, fibre, and antioxidants. In the video uploaded on her Instagram handle, Diwekar recommended eating chikoo.

Some Nuts:

Diwekar advised people to include a handful of nuts in the diet to take care of bone-mineral density. She said that eating chana (roasted chickpeas), can have various health benefits and one can also satiate their sugar cravings, by adding a little bit of jaggery in the bowl of chana.

Ghee:

Stating how people have lost the track of including ghee in their diet, the nutritionist suggested that one should eat a teaspoon of ghee each in their breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ghee has short-chain fatty acids, which help in proper digestion, and brings back the satiety signal. In work from home, from meetings to completing projects, one has to be glued to the computer screens for hours. Ghee, which is loaded with essential fats, helps in reducing eye strain too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here