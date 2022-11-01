If You’re Diabetic, Then You Must Add These Healthy Flours To Your Diet

Diabetes is a chronic condition that can have a major impact on your overall health. From increased risk of developing high blood pressure to heart conditions, diabetes can lead to severe problems. Caused by various factors like obesity, physical inactivity, insulin resistance, genetic mutations, and hormonal diseases, among others, it affects how your body turns food into energy.

One of the effective ways to control diabetes is adding fibre-rich foods and healthier flour to your daily diet. Thus, take a look at some vitamin-, mineral-, and fibre-rich flours that will benefit your overall health:

Multigrain Flour

Multigrain flour is considered one of the best options. Being an excellent source of dietary fibre, vitamins, complex carbohydrates, and antioxidants, multigrain flour helps in lowering blood sugar levels, further leading to healthy weight loss. In addition to that, it contains an extremely low glycaemic index, which makes it a nutritious option for individuals with diabetes.

Ragi Flour

It is considered a suitable option for people suffering from diabetes. Studies suggest that ragi flour contains phytochemicals, which can help fight diabetes. It is also considered suitable for diabetics because its consumption can help maintain blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels.

Chickpea Flour

Chickpea flour has a low glycemic index of 10, which is considered healthy for diabetes patients. Its soluble fibre makes it a healthy option to keep your cholesterol level in check. Apart from this, chickpea flour also contains a high protein content that promotes insulin sensitivity, further regulating your blood sugar levels. As it offers fibre and plant-based protein, it helps manage body weight, promote fullness and prevent heart conditions too.

Oats Flour

Oats flour can help lower blood sugar levels. Being rich in fibre and low on calories, this flour helps in reducing your weight and improving insulin sensitivity. As oats flour comprises a large amount of beta-glucan, it helps in reducing your blood glucose levels. A great source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, this flour should be added to your daily diet to promote overall health.

