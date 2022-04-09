CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » Lifestyle » Ileana D'Cruz Aces Summer Fashion with this Kaftan Featuring Flowy Cape
1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz Aces Summer Fashion with this Kaftan Featuring Flowy Cape

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz’s latest sartorial choice could be your fashion inspiration for this summer

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz’s latest sartorial choice could be your fashion inspiration for this summer

Ileana was spotted in a kaftan style maxi with attached holographic embroidered belt by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s Nirmooha fashion house

Lifestyle Desk

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz’s latest sartorial choice could be your fashion inspiration for this summer. Ileana was spotted in a kaftan style maxi with attached holographic embroidered belt by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s Nirmooha fashion house.

The actress’ kaftan dress came with a cape and a plunging neckline adding that element of glamour to her outfit. The chiffon kaftan had a fitted bust and waist giving a curvaceous silhouette to the garment. The kaftan retails at Rs29.4k and also features a similar V-shaped neck at the back. Ileana’s summer flowy dress also features a thigh-high slit and comes in a tranquil turquoise and sea-green print.

Ileana accessorised her look with a delicate layer of silver and diamond chains and necklace. The actress also wore a matching ring stack and an abstract metal bracelet. Ileana opted for a strappy stiletto pair to go with the dress. The actress kept her bob cut hair open and went for a natural make-up look.

Advertisement

Ileana’s summer fashion has always been on fleek. In an earlier Instagram post shared last month, the actress was spotted in all-white beach attire. Ileana wore a crochet white bikini top and a matching sheer white robe. The actress lounged in her comfy yet sexy beach attire and shared the picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Peace.”

A black and white picture shared by Ileana, showed her flaunting another chic summer wear. The actress paired her bikini top with a black sheer dress. Ileana’s black dress made of flowy fabric also feature slits on the sides making it a breathable attire perfect for beach lounging time.

Are you inspired by Ileana’s latest summer fashion choice?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags
first published:April 09, 2022, 23:05 IST