Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ileana D’Cruz Celebrates Earth Day 2020 With Beachside Picture, See Here

Ileana took to her social media on Wednesday and posted a picture of clad in a two-piece bikini while lying causally on a hammock.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ileana D’Cruz Celebrates Earth Day 2020 With Beachside Picture, See Here
Ileana took to her social media on Wednesday and posted a picture of clad in a two-piece bikini while lying causally on a hammock.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Bollywood took to social media platforms to remind us of our responsibility to keep the planet clean and green.

From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebrities made their bit to spread awareness on climate change and how to keep mother earth clean.

Joining the spree is actress Ileana D'Cruz who has shared an enduring beachside snap of herself and thanked the home planet. Clad in a two-piece bikini, the Barfi actress can be seen resting on a hammock. “Grateful, always. #earthday” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Grateful, always. #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has penned a heartfelt note on Earth Day 2020. “I’m so moved seeing everyone's images of earth healing all around us. This #earthday feels louder and clearer than ever as we face this worldwide challenge," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Hailey Bieber has shared a series of stunning photos from her breathtaking vacations to wish her Insta family on Earth Day 2020.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Earth Day is celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970.

This year the theme for Earth Day 2020 is ‘Climate Action’. “The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” states the Earth Day website.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres