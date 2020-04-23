Ileana D’Cruz Celebrates Earth Day 2020 With Beachside Picture, See Here

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Bollywood took to social media platforms to remind us of our responsibility to keep the planet clean and green.

From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebrities made their bit to spread awareness on climate change and how to keep mother earth clean.

Joining the spree is actress Ileana D'Cruz who has shared an enduring beachside snap of herself and thanked the home planet. Clad in a two-piece bikini, the Barfi actress can be seen resting on a hammock. “Grateful, always. #earthday” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram Grateful, always. #earthday A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has penned a heartfelt note on Earth Day 2020. “I’m so moved seeing everyone's images of earth healing all around us. This #earthday feels louder and clearer than ever as we face this worldwide challenge," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Hailey Bieber has shared a series of stunning photos from her breathtaking vacations to wish her Insta family on Earth Day 2020.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Earth Day is celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970.

This year the theme for Earth Day 2020 is ‘Climate Action’. “The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” states the Earth Day website.

